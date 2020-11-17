Celebrity Cruises Debuts Winter Wonder-Filled Sailings for 2021-22
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Laurie Baratti November 17, 2020
Celebrity Cruises today announced its updated program of winter 2021-2022 sailings for the Caribbean, Europe and South America.
Informed by market research, and its guests’ and travel partners’ feedback, the new offerings include an expanded Caribbean presence for sailing new seven-night and overnight itineraries; in Europe, new Spain and Portugal itineraries; and fresh, shorter itineraries in South America, plus the introduction of a new homeport.
And, to further streamline its award-winning luxury experience, Wi-Fi, beverages and gratuities are now ‘Always Included’ aboard every Celebrity cruise.
The Caribbean
Eight of Celebrity’s awe-inspiring ships will sail the Caribbean’s sun-sparkling tropical waters, including Celebrity Edge and its brand-new sister ship Celebrity Apex—the latest of the line’s Edge Series vessels.
From November 2021 through April 2022, these members of the Celebrity fleet will sail shorter voyages, ideal for romantic getaways, as well as longer, more immersive itineraries.
—Celebrity Edge will host a full season of seven-night itineraries, sailing throughout both the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
—Celebrity Silhouette (which recently received a multi-million-dollar modernization as part of the Celebrity Revolution fleetwide upgrades) will set out upon new Southern Caribbean itineraries, featuring overnights in Aruba and Curaçao.
—Also recently “Revolutionized”, Celebrity Summit is set to replace Celebrity Infinity in sailing four- and five-night voyages out of Miami, and adding two new holiday sailings in Mexico for 2021.
Europe
—The award-winning Celebrity Infinity will launch from its homeport in Lisbon to sail the Mediterranean, adding a new, 10-night ‘Best of Spain and Portugal’ itineraries and two new, seven-night Iberian Peninsula sailings. These departures will carry guests to iconic coastal destinations like Porto, Portugal; and Palma de Mallorca, Seville, Alicante and Malaga in Spain. After which, she’ll embark upon a new, 12-night transatlantic from Lisbon to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with early stops at ports of call in Spain and the Canary Islands.
South America
From December 2021 through March 2022, Celebrity Infinity will explore the exotic South American continent, from tropical Brazilian beaches and rainforests to Chile’s towering Fjords, and on southward to the tip of Antarctica. The ship will also claim a new homeport in Valparaiso, Chile, dubbed “Little San Francisco”, owing to the city’s rich theater, music and street-art scenes. The ship’s all-new schedule features:
— Four new itineraries, ranging from nine to 12 nights in duration, which will call on ports spread throughout stunning Argentinian and Patagonian countryside, or the exciting urban landscapes of Argentina and Brazil.
— One new, 14-night sailing to the dramatic, bucket-list destination of Antarctica, bringing its total number of sailings to the southernmost continent up to three.
Of course, Celebrity Cruises is implementing its Healthy Sail Panel’s detailed recommendations for health and safety protection measures aboard all of its sailings. Celebrity is also currently upholding its ‘Cruise With Confidence’ flexible booking policy, allowing guests to cancel their cruise vacation anytime up to 48 hours prior to departure to receive a 100-percent Future Cruise Credit to use toward any sailing through May 4, 2022.
For more information, visit celebritycruises.com.
For more information on Celebrity Cruises, Caribbean, Europe, South America, Antarctica
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS