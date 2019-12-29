Last updated: 03:32 PM ET, Sun December 29 2019

Celebrity Cruises to Raise Daily Gratuity Fee

Celebrity Cruises Rich Thomaselli December 29, 2019

Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse (Photo via Celebrity Cruises)

2020 is bringing some new changes for passengers taking a trip with Celebrity Cruises.

The line announced this week it will be raising its daily gratuity rate effective January 6, 2020.

According to CruiseRadio.net, the increase will be 6.9 percent above the current rate.

Tips on standard staterooms changed from $14.50 to $15.50 per day, per guest. Concierge Class and AquaClass staterooms changed from $15 to $16 per day, per guest. And Suite Class accommodations changed from $18 to $19 per day, per guest, according to CruiseRadio.

The website also noted that Celebrity sent a message to its travel agents, guests and partners explaining that “gratuities are shared by our exceptional onboard dining and culinary services team, stateroom attendants, other housekeeping services personnel, as well as staff from other departments who work behind the scenes to enhance your cruise experience.”

Guests who have already booked passage and have prepaid their gratuities will not be charged the increased fee. Passengers who book now until Jan. 6 can also avoid the new rates by prepaying gratuities.

Rich Thomaselli
