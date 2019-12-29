Celebrity Cruises to Raise Daily Gratuity Fee
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Rich Thomaselli December 29, 2019
2020 is bringing some new changes for passengers taking a trip with Celebrity Cruises.
The line announced this week it will be raising its daily gratuity rate effective January 6, 2020.
According to CruiseRadio.net, the increase will be 6.9 percent above the current rate.
Tips on standard staterooms changed from $14.50 to $15.50 per day, per guest. Concierge Class and AquaClass staterooms changed from $15 to $16 per day, per guest. And Suite Class accommodations changed from $18 to $19 per day, per guest, according to CruiseRadio.
The website also noted that Celebrity sent a message to its travel agents, guests and partners explaining that “gratuities are shared by our exceptional onboard dining and culinary services team, stateroom attendants, other housekeeping services personnel, as well as staff from other departments who work behind the scenes to enhance your cruise experience.”
Guests who have already booked passage and have prepaid their gratuities will not be charged the increased fee. Passengers who book now until Jan. 6 can also avoid the new rates by prepaying gratuities.
For more information on Celebrity Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS