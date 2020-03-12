Last updated: 07:01 PM ET, Thu March 12 2020

Celestyal Suspends Cruise Operations Until May 1, 2020

Greek and Med cruises
PHOTO: The Celestyal Crystal. (photo via Celestyal Cruises)

Celestyal Cruises, the Athens-based cruise line specializing in the Greek Islands and the Mediterranean, is suspending cruise operations until May 1, 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and increased worldwide government advisories and restrictions.

“We all currently face a situation that it is unknown, extraordinary, unpredictable, and constantly changing and, as a result, is causing major disruption to travel,” the company said in a statement.

Celestyal is suspending sailings between March 14 and April 30, 2020, and plans to restart May 1 with a three-night “Iconic Aegean” cruise on Celestyal Olympia and May 2 with the seven-night “Eclectic Aegean” itinerary on Celestyal Crystal.

For all named and fully-paid guests impacted, Celestyal offers the choice of a future cruise credit valued at 120 percent of the original booking value or a refund of the original amount paid.

Guests will have until the end of December 2021 to use their cruise credit against any of the company’s itineraries. Anyone who hasn’t used their credit within the specified period will automatically receive a refund.

Celestyal will proactively issue the credit certificates to impacted guests, sending them to the guest or their travel advisor, unless otherwise advised.

Affected sailings are the seven-night “Three Continents” cruises departing March 14, March 21 and March 28, 2020; the seven-night “Eclectic Aegean” departing April 4, April 11, April 18 and April 25, 2020; and the three- and four-night “Iconic Aegean” voyages departing March 16 through April 30, 2020.

