CLIA Announces New Leaders for North American Trade Relations Committee

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced that Alex Pinelo, vice president-sales for AmaWaterways, will serve as chair of its Trade Relations Committee (TRC).
Nikki Upshaw, senior vice president-sales of Oceania Cruises, was named vice-chair.
The TRC is a steering committee in North America comprised of CLIA-member trade sales and marketing leaders. Every CLIA cruise line member is represented on the TRC roster, and each gets one seat on the committee.
Working together with CLIA leadership to serve U.S. and Canadian travel agencies and agents, the TRC receives regular updates from CLIA on industry affairs and travel trade membership and professional development matters. The TRC provides counsel and support of progress and creates task forces as it deems appropriate.
Pinelo previously held the role of TRC vice-chair, serving alongside former TRC chair Camille Olivere, who recently concluded her service after announcing her upcoming departure from Norwegian Cruise Line on June 30.
“Travel is a force of good in the world – fostering understanding of different cultures, appreciation of history and nature and providing economic support to many people and communities around the world,” said Alex Pinelo. “I am proud to be working along with Nikki Upshaw and the great leadership at CLIA as we join forces with travel partners to spread a unified message of encouragement and education in support of this important recovery phase of the cruise industry and beyond.”
Pinelo and Upshaw will serve the remainder of the current two-year term, through Dec. 31, 2021.
