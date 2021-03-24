CLIA Latest To Call on CDC To End Cruise Restrictions
March 24, 2021
The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has joined a growing list of trade groups calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to lift its Conditional Sailing Order (CSO) and allow voyages from ports in the United States to resume by July.
CLIA officials said the current CSO is outdated due to advancements in COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the U.S. The early-July timeframe is in line with President Joe Biden’s forecast of a return to normalcy in the country.
The CSO was issued in October, but the CDC has not released any further guidance to support the resumption of U.S. cruise operations. The trade association said the lack of action has effectively banned all sailings in the industry’s largest market, with cruising being one of the only sectors of the U.S. economy that remains prohibited.
“Over the past eight months, a highly-controlled resumption of cruising has continued in Europe, Asia, and the South Pacific—with nearly 400,000 passengers sailing to date in more than 10 major cruise markets,” CLIA CEO Kelly Craighead said. “These voyages were successfully completed with industry-leading protocols that have effectively mitigated the spread of COVID-19. Additional sailings are planned in the Mediterranean and Caribbean later this spring and summer.”
Data from the trade association proved the small fraction of reported coronavirus cases onboard cruise ships is dramatically lower than the rate on land or in any other transportation mode.
“This is a testament to the industry’s unparalleled expertise, gained over more than half a century, in coordinating movements of guests and crew, efficiently organizing complex embarkations and excursions, and designing vessels that are more technologically advanced and operationally agile than any other mode of transportation,” Craighead continued.
With the cruise industry supporting nearly 450,000 American jobs and contributing over $55.5 billion annually before the pandemic, CLIA representatives said restarting sailings would provide a much-needed boost to the U.S. economy.
“The outdated CSO, which was issued almost five months ago, does not reflect the industry’s proven advancements and success operating in other parts of the world, nor the advent of vaccines, and unfairly treats cruises differently,” Craighead said. “Cruise lines should be treated the same as other travel, tourism, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.”
“While some cruise lines have announced a few sailings catering to those who have received vaccinations, CLIA does not currently have a policy related to vaccines,” Craighead continued. “The organization and its members are exploring a workable approach for how to consider vaccinations, once widely available, as part of robust protocols.”
