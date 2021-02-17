Last updated: 12:25 PM ET, Wed February 17 2021

Costa Cruises Announces New Sailings Starting in March

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Costa Cruises Donald Wood February 17, 2021

fireworks over Costa Smeralda
Fireworks concluded the christening ceremony for the Costa Smeralda. (courtesy of Costa Cruises)

Officials from the Carnival Corporation announced Costa Cruises would host new sailings starting in March with enhanced health and safety protocols.

Costa Cruises’ relaunch begins with the departure of the flagship Costa Smeralda on March 27, which is scheduled to transport passengers on three- and four-day mini-cruises and a longer seven-day voyage.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Egypt is back and better than ever!

Central Holidays Unveils 2021 Brochures and USA Tours

The Greg Mortimer in Antarctica.

Discover Aurora Expeditions' New Antarctica 2022-23 Program

Royal, Caribbean, International

Royal Caribbean Puts 2022-23 Northeast Sailings on Sale

MSC Starship Club featuring Rob, the first-ever humanoid, robotic bartender at sea.

MSC Cruises Introduces Industry’s First Humanoid,...

During her first set of sailings, Costa Smeralda will make calls at several Italian locations, including Savona, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari.

Starting on May 1, Costa Smeralda will then return to sailing one-week cruises in the western Mediterranean, with visits to Italy (Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo), France (Marseille) and Spain (Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca).

Costa also announced a second ship, Costa Luminosa, will return to service with a departure from Trieste on May 2 and the following day from Bari. The cruise line is working with national and local authorities of the countries included in the itineraries of its ships outside Italy.

As part of the restart process, the Costa Safety Protocol contains operational measures related to all aspects of the cruise experience, including limited capacity, COVID-19 tests for all guests and crew, temperature checks, protected shore excursions, physical distancing and more.

All other cruises scheduled until the end of May will be canceled, with the company informing travel agents and customers impacted by changes.

In September, the Costa Deliziosa returned to service with a voyage from Trieste, Italy, to several Italian ports.

For more information on Costa Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Victory's Ocean Discoverer

American Queen Steamboat, Victory Release 2023 Cruise Program

American Queen Steamboat Company

Royal Caribbean Group Opens Applications for Travel Agency Loan Program

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Extends Voyage Suspension

AIDA Cruises Announces Launch Date for 2021 Cruise Season

Swan Hellenic to Vaccinate All Staff and Crew

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS