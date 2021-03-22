Costa To Resume Cruising in May
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Costa Cruises Lacey Pfalz March 22, 2021
Costa Cruises has changed its plans to reopen in March, moving its cruising dates for two of its cruises back to May, citing COVID-19 restrictions as the main reason why.
Costa Smeralda will now depart with the same itinerary as previously planned on May 1, 2021, offering 3- and 4-day mini-cruises, as well as one 7-day cruise, stopping at Savona, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari.
It will begin sailing one-week cruises regularly throughout the western Mediterranean on June 12, traveling to Barcelona, Marseille, Palermo, Naples and Civitavecchia.
The Costa Luminosa’s departure date has been pushed back to May 16, when it will leave from Trieste to travel on one-week cruises in Greece and Croatia.
The Costa Safety Protocol will be implemented on both of the ships beginning service in May. Limited capacity, COVID-19 testing, temperature checks, protected shore excursions, social distancing and use of face masks when necessary will be implemented throughout the cruises.
All other cruises scheduled until the end of May have been canceled. Costa is working with countries and local authorities to gather information about when the best time to resume operations would be.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Costa Cruises, Italy, Mediterranean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS