Costa To Resume Cruising in May

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Costa Cruises Lacey Pfalz March 22, 2021

PHOTO: Rendering of Costa Smeralda. (photo via Costa Cruises)

Costa Cruises has changed its plans to reopen in March, moving its cruising dates for two of its cruises back to May, citing COVID-19 restrictions as the main reason why.

Costa Smeralda will now depart with the same itinerary as previously planned on May 1, 2021, offering 3- and 4-day mini-cruises, as well as one 7-day cruise, stopping at Savona, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari.

It will begin sailing one-week cruises regularly throughout the western Mediterranean on June 12, traveling to Barcelona, Marseille, Palermo, Naples and Civitavecchia.

The Costa Luminosa’s departure date has been pushed back to May 16, when it will leave from Trieste to travel on one-week cruises in Greece and Croatia.

The Costa Safety Protocol will be implemented on both of the ships beginning service in May. Limited capacity, COVID-19 testing, temperature checks, protected shore excursions, social distancing and use of face masks when necessary will be implemented throughout the cruises.

All other cruises scheduled until the end of May have been canceled. Costa is working with countries and local authorities to gather information about when the best time to resume operations would be.

