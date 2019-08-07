CroisiEurope Announces New Series of Global Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff August 07, 2019
CroisiEurope Cruises announced the acquisition of a new sea-going ship earlier this summer and, now, the cruise line has now revealed more details on where that ship will sail.
After sailing between Singapore and Phuket this fall, La Belle des Oceans will travel on a series of global cruises before reaching its summer home on the Saint Lawrence River in Canada, beginning in June 2020. The first three of these global cruises are now available for booking on CroisiEurope’s North American website.
Guests can currently choose from an 11-day cruise around India and Sri Lanka, a nine-day cruise from Abu Dhabi to Muscat or a 10-day cruise from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.
Setting sail on January 11, 2020, the India and Sri Lanka cruise stops in Madras, Trincomalee, Colombo, Kochi, Goa and Bombay, and passengers have the chance to experience excursions the site of Mahabalipuram in Madras, the churches and convents of Goa, the Victorian Neo-Gothic ensembles and Elephanta Island of Bombay, a museum dedicated to the life of Ghandi in Bombay and more.
Prices start at $6,065 per person, double occupancy.
Following the India and Sri Lanka cruise, on January 27, 2020, La Belle des Oceans will sail from Abu Dhabi to Muscat.
Guests will have the chance to experience the Louvre Abu Dhabi; ascend to the top of the Burj Khalifa, currently the highest tower in the world, in Dubai; follow the route of Oman’s fortresses and meet with a local Omani family in the village of Al Hamra; take a refreshing swim in Wadi Bani Khaled; and drive a four-by-four through the Wahiba Sands desert.
Prices start at $5,237 per person, double occupancy.
There is also the chance to sail through the Suez Canal on a cruise from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean. Passengers visit visiting Jordan, Egypt, Israel and Cyprus, and excursions include a visit to Petra, the Wadi Rum desert, Egypt’s Luxor and the Valley of the Kings, Jerusalem, Galilee and Acre.
Prices start at $6,701 per person, double occupancy, and the cruise departs on February 17, 2020.
