Cruise and Maritime Voyages Introduces Free Air Deal on Best-Priced World Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship October 04, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Sail around the world in luxury and earn some extra incentives.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Cruise and Maritime Voyages is launching a free air deal from dozens of cities in the USA and Canada to embark on the line’s acclaimed world cruise. Travelers can kick-off 2020 by sailing around the world in 120 days, visiting captivating destinations in Portugal, Netherlands Antilles, Panama, Colombia, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Japan, Thailand, and much more.
Known as the “best-priced cruise to circumnavigate the globe,” travelers can take advantage of free round-trip air from the following gateways:
—East Coast: Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston.
—Midwest: Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, Dallas, St Louis, Austin, Houston, and New Orleans
—West Coast: Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Denver, Phoenix, and San Diego
—Canada: Toronto, Montreal, Halifax and Vancouver
Here are details on this value-packed Free Air on World Cruise:
—120-night cruise, round-trip London, sailing onboard the Columbus
—Sailing from Jan. 6 – May 5, 2020
—From $13,999 for interior cabins
—From $18,669 for oceanview cabins
—Free RT Air Travel from above detailed gateways
—Includes all taxes and fees
Travelers will cruise in comfort onboard CMV’s classically designed, mid-sized Columbus cruise vessel sailing via the Azores and the Caribbean. Columbus will journey through the Panama Canal, call at islands of the South Seas, and head to New Zealand and Australia, before unveiling highlights of Japan, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and India.
Cruisers will discover the ancient sites of Egypt and Jordan and transit the Suez Canal to the Holy Land from where Columbus sails the Mediterranean homeward bound.
Showcasing 40 spectacular ports of call, travelers will make their bucket list dreams come true with visits to: London, United Kingdom; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Ponta Delgada, Portugal; Willemstad, Curacao; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Nuku Hiva, Papeete and Bora Bora, French Polynesia; Nuku'alofa, Tonga; Tauranga, Auckland and Wellington, New Zealand; Sydney, Hamilton Island and Yorkeys, Australia; Madang, Papua New Guinea; Yokohama and Kagoshima, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, China; Halong Bay, Vietnam; Penang, Malaysia; plus ports in Sri Lanka, India, Egypt, Jordan, Israel and Greece.
Guests will additionally enjoy destination experts and guest lecturers onboard to help make the most of every destination visited. Colombus features seven lounges and bars, two specialty coffee and tea shops, and two deck bars, giving guests ample choices to tailor their leisure time. The Dome Observatory, Nightclub and Palladium Show Lounge host nightly performances, and there is a large floor for ballroom dancing.
In addition to the inspired cruise itinerary and stateroom selected, this splendid world cruise includes delicious full board cuisine; afternoon teas and late-night snacks; captain’s Cocktail Party; self-service tea & coffee (6am to 10pm), big show entertainment, cabarets and classical interludes; daytime activities and leisure facilities; porterage of luggage, port to cabin; and port taxes.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Cruise and Maritime Voyages press release.
