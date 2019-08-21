Cruise Captain Orders Food Delivery for 700 Passengers
August 21, 2019
A luxury cruise ship captain put in quite the delivery order this week when he requested food for all 700 of his passengers after arriving in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Johannes Tysee of the Azamara Journey treated guests to sausage rolls, vegan sausage rolls and even the local favorite stottie cake from Greggs, the U.K.'s largest bakery chain.
"On our cruise of Northern Europe passengers will enjoy amazing dining experiences including visits to Bruges and Amsterdam. Our U.K. crew told us that a visit to Newcastle wouldn’t be complete without a taste of Greggs as a culinary 'must-try,' and that for European travelers it joins the echelons of British food icons alongside fish and chips, afternoon tea and the Sunday roast," Tysee said via the Daily Star. "We were all very impressed and even got a cheer."
Yesterday in #NewcastleUponTyne we had #Stottis and #SausageRolls delivered by @GreggsOfficial— Azamara Journey (@AzamaraJourney) August 20, 2019
Greggs sausage rolls on-board Azamara Journey in Newcastle ..... it's as if I never left home! pic.twitter.com/Q3CNhUSylD— martin_hay (@martin_hay) August 19, 2019
The local Greggs shop delivered directly on to the cruise ship in the Port of Tyne, with Brand Communications Manager Fiona Mills saying the team received "amazing feedback" from the passengers.
Azamara Journey is scheduled to visit Leith, Amsterdam, Antwerp and Bruges, before finishing up in Southampton August 27.
