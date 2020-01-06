Cruise Lines Offer 2020 Wave Season Promotions
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton January 06, 2020
It’s that time of year again! Wave Season, roughly the first quarter of the year, is traditionally a busy time for booking cruises.
That means cruise lines come out with all sorts of deals to further boost business.
Here are some of the promotions.
Windstar Cruises’ “Pick Your Perk” savings, beginning Jan. 7 and concluding Feb. 28, includes a choice of up to $1,000 of onboard credit (for shore excursions, spa treatments and the like), up to $300 airfare credit, and unlimited WiFi.
Guests booking a Premium Suite can choose the All-In Package, which includes unlimited Wi-Fi access, unlimited laundry service, hotel and beverage gratuities, and the top-shelf beverage package featuring all wines by the glass, all beer selections, all mini-bar beverages, and a broad assortment of cocktails (a value of $89 per person, per day).
Plus, guests also receive complimentary wine (up to two bottles per cabin); up to 20 percent savings on Star Collector Voyages 14-day or longer; reduced rates for solo travelers; and reduced deposits from $50 per guest.
In addition, travel advisors can earn a $100 per cabin bonus commission for booking new-to-Windstar guests. For the fine print and more details, visit www.windstarcruises.com/perks/.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering its “Celebrate Luxury Perfected” promotion that includes up to $1,000 in shipboard credit per suite on 90 voyages across the entire fleet sailing in 2020 and 2021. The offer ends on March 31. Regent includes free unlimited shore excursions in its fares, so the shipboard credit can be used toward Regent Choice Shore Excursions that offer smaller group formats, or at the new Serene Spa & Wellness, which was created for Seven Seas Splendor and is expanding fleetwide. The shipboard credit offer is available on a majority of Regent voyages in 2020 and early 2021, making it among the broadest in company history. For details, visit www.rssc.com/specials/celebrate_luxury_perfected.
Holland America Line’s “View & Verandah” promotion is back and includes a stateroom upgrade, onboard spending money up to $500 per stateroom, free or reduced fares for kids, 50 percent reduced deposits and 10 percent off select shore excursions when booked by Feb. 28. Suite bookings also receive prepaid stateroom gratuities. Those who book even earlier, by Jan. 17, will also get a $50 beverage card per guest.
Free and reduced fares for kids apply to any guests traveling as the third and fourth guests in the same stateroom. For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com
AmaWaterways is offering “Triple Savings” on select Europe and Mekong river cruises booked by March 31. The deal includes up to $2,000 off per stateroom, complimentary stateroom upgrade in Europe or pre-paid gratuities for Mekong, and $100 onboard credit.
New “Triple Savings” offers are combinable with “Past Passenger Privilege Rewards” and “Future Cruise Benefit” program.
As an alternative to the Triple Savings offers, AmaWaterways is offering a 25 percent single supplement on all balcony staterooms and select suites for solo travelers. The solo traveler offer is not combinable with Triple Savings offers. For details, visit www.AmaWaterways.com.
Victory Cruise Lines, a small-ship line operated by American Queen Steamboat Company, is offering up to $2,000 savings when booking with through March.
The 202-passenger Victory I is expanding its season to include nine-day cruises between Jacksonville, Fla., and Freeport, Grand Bahama. Ports of call include Savannah and Brunswick, Ga; Charleston and Beaufort, S.C., and Fernandina Beach and Port Canaveral, Fla.
Guests can save $2,000 per stateroom ($1,000 per person) on the April 5-13 cruise and $1,500 per stateroom ($750 per person) on the Nov. 8, Nov. 15, Nov. 22, Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 departures.
The company also is offering similar savings on its nine-day Great Lakes cruises between Chicago and Niagara Falls. Ports of call include Muskegon and Detroit, Mich.; Green Bay, Wis.; Mackinac Island; and Cleveland, Ohio.
Guests can save $2,000 per stateroom ($1,000 per person) on May 6, May 13, May 20, May 27, June 3, June 17, July 1, July 15, Aug. 5, Aug. 12, and Aug. 26 departures.
Savings of $1,000 per stateroom ($500 per person) are available on the June 10, July 8, July 22 and July 29 cruises, while the June 24 and Aug. 19 offer savings of $300 per person. For more information, visit www.victorycruiselines.com/cruise-special-offers-promotions/.
Cunard’s “Upgrades on Us” promotion is available through Feb. 27 on many 2020, 2021 and 2022 voyages on all three ships: Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria.
The “Upgrades on Us” Promotion includes a free cabin upgrade, a 50 percent reduced deposit, and free gratuities. Grill Suite bookings receive a free drinks package. For more information, visit www.cunard.com/en-us/cruise-deals/sale-2.
