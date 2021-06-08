Cruise Lines on Notice as Texas Bans Companies From Requiring Proof of Vaccination
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood June 08, 2021
Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a new bill into law Monday that would deny state contracts and cause businesses to lose licenses or operating permits if they require customers to be show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
According to the Texas Tribune, the recently signed Senate Bill 968 includes a clause banning businesses from requiring proof of the vaccine from their customers, with companies violating the law being banned from working with the state.
The law also makes compliance with the updated stance against vaccine passports a condition of getting licensed or permitted in Texas, a potential problem for Carnival Cruise Line after announcing plans to operate voyages out of Galveston starting in July.
Officials from the cruise line revealed the first sailings from Texas would consist of only passengers and crew members fully vaccinated against coronavirus, in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated Conditional Sailing Order.
When asked about how the newly signed law impacts Carnival’s plans for Carnival Vista to sail out of Galveston on July 3, followed by Carnival Breeze on July 15, spokesperson Vance Gulliksen explained to the Houston Chronicle the company’s stance.
“We are evaluating the legislation recently signed into law in Texas regarding vaccine information,” Gulliksen said. “The law provides exceptions for when a business is implementing COVID protocols in accordance with federal law, which is consistent with our plans to comply with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s guidelines.”
A similar battle is raging in Florida, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and other cruise companies in a standoff with Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed a similar law banning businesses from requiring vaccination proof from their customers.
Governor DeSantis revealed last week cruise lines operating in the state that ask passengers for proof of vaccinations would be fined $5,000 per passenger.
“We appreciate the progress and support for our U.S. restart from the CDC and other key federal agencies; however, the current CDC requirements for cruising with a guest base that is unvaccinated will make it very difficult to deliver the experience our guests expect, especially given the large number of families with younger children who sail with us,” Carnival president Christine Duffy told the Texas Tribune. “As a result, our alternative is to operate our ships from the U.S. during the month of July with vaccinated guests.”
