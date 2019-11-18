Cruise Passenger Dies After Four-Story Fall
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood November 18, 2019
A Carnival Cruise Line passenger died Friday night after he fell from the ninth deck to the fifth.
According to WINKNews.com, a family onboard the Carnival Horizon said an employee working on the ship informed them that a male passenger fell from the ninth floor of the vessel and landed on the fifth deck below.
While the captain of the ship initially called for a trauma helicopter to airlift the victim to a local hospital for treatment, the man died before he could be evacuated. The identity of the victim was not released, but the cruise line is working with the passenger’s family.
Once the Carnival Horizon made it to Miami on Saturday, local police officers boarded the vessel and began their investigation. One of the witnesses, Cindy Knox, told WINK News what she saw during the aftermath of the incident.
“We definitely saw something was up when we were looking over our balcony and we’re seeing a section of the fifth floor it’s all blocked off and people are standing around guarding where you can’t get to it and all the furniture is pushed out of the way,” Knox said. “You knew something was up you just didn’t know what.”
The Carnival Horizon had been sailing a one-week cruise to Jamaica, the Caymans and Mexico from Miami that departed on November 10.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS