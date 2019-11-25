Cruise Passenger Refunded $2950 for Surprise Spa Treatment
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood November 25, 2019
A cruise passenger who was reportedly charged $2,950 for a spa treatment has been refunded by Royal Caribbean International after her story went viral.
According to The Sun, 53-year-old Michelle Crack was traveling with her son on the Allure of The Seas ship in August when she visited the spa for a massage. A doctor working for the cruise line allegedly attempted to sell her a special offer facial treatment.
While Crack initially declined the treatment she was told would only cost $29.50, the employees pushed her to sign up for the special offer. After relenting, Crack signed the necessary paperwork and underwent the treatment.
When Crack went to pay, she was charged $2,950 instead of $29.50, leaving her dumbfounded. She shared her story online and accused the cruise line of altering the paperwork to make it look like the higher price was always listed on the agreement.
Crack was initially offered a $590 credit by the ship’s duty manager, but she took her complaint to upper management at Royal Caribbean, who recently decided to refund her the full amount for the surprise spa treatment.
Royal Caribbean released a statement to Crack, via the Sun:
“We're so sorry to learn of the confusion surrounding the pricing for your Medi-Spa Service. Our company policy is to confirm the price verbally and twice in writing (on the consent form and receipt) prior to administering the service. We're sorry to learn that this may not have happened.”
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS