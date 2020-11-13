Cruise Planners Offers Exclusive 2021-22 River Cruise Deals
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Cruise Planners Laurie Baratti November 13, 2020
During Cruise Planners’ most recent Where2Next Virtual Event, entitled ‘Once Upon A River’, the travel company invited consumers to virtually travel down the world’s rivers with three select cruise lines offering exclusive promotions: AmaWaterways, American Cruise Lines and Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection.
Cruise Planners’ CEO and Founder, Michelle Fee, spoke about the wide variety of river cruise products available in 2021 to suit all types of travelers.
“Most of our future bookings (25 percent) are coming from river cruises and the pent-up consumer demand is trending high in this area, and, with limited inventory, even into late 2021. Savvy travelers are working with their travel advisor to get the best possible sailings, secure their cabins and lock in the best rates," says Michelle Fee, CEO and Founder, Cruise Planners.
River cruise itineraries often adhere to a theme or deliver a certain character of travel experience—from pure relaxation, romance or health and wellness to food and wine, historical niche exploration or adventuring. The options are virtually endless, and river cruise lines offer incredible value and exceptional levels of service throughout their journeys.
River vessels, which may sail with 100 – 250 guests, depending upon the ship’s size, provide an intimate onboard setting, where guests enjoy highly personalized service thanks to a crew-to-passenger ratio of one to two. Sailings offer cruise-goers the ability to easily immerse themselves in their destinations, including quaint villages and bustling cities, without ever having to unpack or switch accommodations. Embarking and disembarking are as simple as checking into a hotel.
Vacationers also love the all-inclusive aspect of river cruises, with superb cuisine prepared right on board by renowned chefs and premium beverages included in the cruise fare. Shore excursions, too, are included, offering options like sightseeing tours, biking tours and local food-tasting tours.
Cruise Planners has partnered with three select cruise lines to provide customers access to some exclusive promotions on 2021-22 river cruises.
AmaWaterways itineraries sail along European rivers, such as the Rhine, Danube and Rhone. Also, in Africa, AmaWaterways ships carry guests to view wildlife in their natural habitats.
—AmaWaterways is offering free prepaid gratuities, free roundtrip airfare and five-percent savings on select 2021 and 2022 sailings.
American Cruise Lines sails 35 different itineraries throughout the U.S., traveling along the Mississippi, Columbia and Snake rivers.
—American Cruise Lines is offering savings of up to $1,000 per stateroom on select Cape Codder and Mississippi River sailings. Plus, earn $100 per stateroom shipboard credit as a Cruise Planners Exclusive amenity.
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection offers itineraries in exotic destinations like Cambodia, Vietnam and Egypt, sailing along the Mekong and Nile Rivers.
—Uniworld is offering $100 per person shipboard credit on new 2021 bookings, plus a savings of $1,000 per person (subject to terms and conditions).
For more information, visit cruiseplanners.com.
For more information on Cruise Planners, AmaWaterways, American Cruise Lines, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS