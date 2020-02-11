Cruise Ship Denied by Five Ports Now Stuck at Sea
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Mackenzie Cullen February 11, 2020
MS Westerdam continues to be one of the latest cruise ships affected by the coronavirus outbreak, after Thailand became the fifth country to deny the ship from docking at its ports. This latest development keeps the 2,257 passengers and crew stuck aboard the Holland America Line ship after nearly two weeks at sea.
The ship had initially been permitted to dock at Laem Chabang, Thailand on February 13, 2020. However, panic over the coronavirus led Thailand’s Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, to announce on Tuesday that no crew members nor passengers would be allowed to disembark from the ship.
Cruise Ship Denied by Multiple Ports Finally Finds a Place to...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Quarantined Cruise Passengers Share Their Experience Through...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Travel Insurance in the Age of the CoronavirusDestination & Tourism
Passengers on Quarantined Cruise Ship in Hong Kong Cleared to...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
In addition to Thailand, ports in Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Guam have denied entry of the passengers. The ship was originally due to dock in Yokohama, Japan on February 14. Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess is currently quarantined in Yokohama, with 130 of the ship’s 3,700 passengers and crew reported to have been infected with the coronavirus.
Though Thai officials are concerned that passengers aboard MS Westerdam may be infected by the virus, the ship’s operator says there is no reason to believe that there are any cases of coronavirus on board.
The World Health Organization may offer a solution by having health authorities board the ship to assess the health of passengers. Thai officials have allegedly suggested that, if the ship enters Thai waters, “authorities may seek to board the ship to determine the health status of passengers and crew, to determine whether they would be allowed to eventually disembark in Thailand.”
The ship is currently off the southern coast of Vietnam. According to FOX News, passengers have been given complimentary phone and Internet access, and Holland America Line with be granting passengers full refunds and 100 credit to their next cruise.
For more information on Holland America Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS