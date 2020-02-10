Last updated: 09:08 AM ET, Mon February 10 2020

More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed on Diamond Princess Cruise Ship

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Donald Wood February 10, 2020

Princess Cruises - Diamond Princess
PHOTO: Exterior of Diamond Princess. (photo via Princess Cruises)

As the Diamond Princess cruise ship remains quarantined in Japan, health officials revealed 60 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, including at least 23 Americans.

According to The Washington Post, Japanese health ministry sources said at least 135 passengers aboard the Princess Cruises’ vessel docked in Yokohama have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Royal Caribbean

Crew Member Found Dead on Ship Tested for Coronavirus

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Norwegian Spirit docked in Malaga, Spain

Norwegian Reportedly Cancels Spirit's Asia Sailings Into...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Shanghai, china, airport

Pacific Delight Suspends Tour Operations, Resigns From USTOA

Tour Operator
Anthem of the Seas

Coronavirus Causes Cruise Line to Ban Guests With Chinese...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Diamond Princess has been quarantined at sea since arriving in Japan last week. Passengers who test positive for the viral infection have been removed from the ship and transported to local hospitals, while the remaining travelers have been forced to remain confined to their rooms until the quarantine period ends.

As a result of the quarantine, Princess Cruises announced it would offer full refunds to all 2,666 guests on board, including the more than 400 passengers from the United States. Travelers stuck on the ship have been allowed on decks in shifts to get fresh air.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the cruise industry, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has adopted stricter coronavirus screenings across its member cruise lines.

Royal Caribbean also announced a ban on guests with Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passports from boarding its ships until further notice. The decision comes after the cruise line canceled eight voyages last week.

In total, the coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 908 people and infected more than 40,000.

For more information on Princess Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Carnival Legend

Nude Cruising Proving to Be Quite Popular

Carnival Cruise Line

Crew Member Found Dead on Ship Tested for Coronavirus

Norwegian Reportedly Cancels Spirit's Asia Sailings Into December Due to Coronavirus

Coronavirus Causes Cruise Line to Ban Guests With Chinese Passports

Two Ports Deny Entry to Cruise Ship Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Concerns

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS