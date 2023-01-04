Cruise Ships Rescue Two Dozen Migrants Near Florida Keys
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke January 04, 2023
A pair of cruise ships came to the aid of 24 stranded migrants near the Florida Keys earlier this week.
According to ABC News, the Celebrity Beyond was headed for Fort Lauderdale when it rescued 19 people from a boat on Monday, providing them with food, shelter and medical services. Meanwhile, the Carnival Celebration rescued another five people about 29 miles northwest of Cuba, Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson Matt Lupoli confirmed to the news outlet.
"The ship resumed on its voyage with its scheduled itinerary unaffected and Carnival Celebration returned to Miami on Tuesday morning after a week-long Caribbean cruise," he said.
"We are grateful for our crew’s quick action and the lives saved as a result," Celebrity Cruises added in a statement to ABC.
Celebrity Beyond's Capt. Kate McCue shared footage of the rescue in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday.
