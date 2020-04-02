Cruise Ships With Sick Passengers Allowed to Disembark in Florida
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Donald Wood April 02, 2020
After much uncertainty, the two Holland America Line cruise ships that had been denied access to multiple ports have approved to start the process of docking and disembarking sick passengers and crew members in Florida.
According to NBCNews.com, the Broward County Commission in Fort Lauderdale is expected to approve a plan to allow the Zaandam and Rotterdam ships to dock at Port Everglades on Thursday afternoon.
Grand Canyon Is Now Closed Until Further NoticeDestination & Tourism
Royal Caribbean CEO to Forgo Paycheck Through SeptemberCruise Line & Cruise Ship
How the Hotel Industry Will Bounce Back After COVID-19Hotel & Resort
Expect Airlines to Supply Fewer Options and Higher Fares After...Airlines & Airports
The Rotterdam is scheduled to dock at 1 p.m. local time and the Zaandam will dock at 1:30 p.m.
The Holland America vessels arrived off the coast of Fort Lauderdale early Thursday morning with around 230 passengers and crew members who experienced flu-like symptoms. There have been four deaths on the Zaandam and at least eight confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Previously, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine said they would not allow the Zaandam and its sister ship, the Rotterdam, to dock in the state due to concerns about the strain the coronavirus patients would have on the region’s medical facilities.
The Rotterdam was sent on March 22 to rendezvous with the Zaandam to deliver supplies and COVID-19 testing kit, but both vessels were left stranded at sea as ports turned them away. The Zaandam has been at sea since March 7.
United States President Donald Trump intervened earlier this week when he told the Florida Governor to do what was right for humanity, as there were Americans dying on the ships.
The tentative deal to permit the ships to dock in Florida had been reached with the Carnival Corporation, which owns the Holland America Line, on Thursday morning.
Earlier this week, the United States Coast Guard announced all cruise ships would be forced to stay at sea indefinitely and treat any passengers and crew members with coronavirus offshore.
For more information on Holland America Line, United States, Florida
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS