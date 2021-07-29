Crystal Adds Miami As Embarkation Port For Bahamas Cruises
Crystal Cruises has added Miami as an embarkation point for Crystal Serenity’s Bahamas voyages, which have been extended through early November.
The addition of Miami begins with the Aug. 7 voyage from Nassau with the first embarkation from PortMiami on Aug. 9. This means travelers can embark from a U.S. port instead of Bahamian ports of Nassau and Bimini. Embarkation will take place in Nassau on Saturdays, Bimini on Sundays, and Miami on Mondays.
In addition, a new four-night Bahamas sailing will sail Nov. 15 round-trip from Miami. It will visit San Salvador and Exuma with one day at sea. The voyages featuring Miami opened for reservations July 28.
As part of its Crystal Clean+ measures, Crystal guests 12 and over must be fully inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before boarding. However, due to Florida state law, the company will adjust this policy for the Miami port of embarkation and will highly recommend, but not require, that all guests be fully vaccinated.
Unvaccinated guests must be pre-approved after initial waitlist, are subject to capacity control, and must provide proof of valid travel insurance. Unvaccinated guests will need to adhere to specific protocols and further testing requirements in addition to certain restrictions.
Restrictions for unvaccinated guests include mandatory mask requirement in all public areas except when eating and/or drinking, no access to certain public areas including specialty restaurants, lounges and night clubs, and Crystal Life Spa and Crystal Life Fitness. Plus, they might not be able to go ashore at certain ports or attend gatherings onboard such as the Crystal Society party, etc. Dining will be assigned in a socially distanced area. Unvaccinated guests will be identified by a red bracelet while vaccinated guests will be identified by a green bracelet. These details will be communicated in advance and must be agreed upon as a condition of travel.
“The terrific response to our deployment of Crystal Serenity’s ‘Luxury Bahamas Escapes’ showcases the pent-up desire in cruising and we are thrilled to have resumed cruising on July 3 in The Bahamas,” said Crystal President Jack Anderson. “By adding Port of Miami, we are giving travelers another convenient way to join these popular Bahamas cruises that provide vacation escapes both close to home and yet a world away, with amazing outdoor options from snorkeling and diving to eco-tours and deep-sea fishing, to just relaxing on some of the world’s most beautiful beaches.”
The “Luxury Bahamas Escapes” explore the Out Islands also known as the Family Islands with calls in Great Exuma, San Salvador and Long Island. Optional excursions include the famous swimming pigs on Big Major Cay, snorkeling and more.
