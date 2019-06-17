Crystal Cruises Celebrating 30th Anniversary With Savings
As Crystal Cruises celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2020, the cruise line will launch a full year of festivities, special events aboard its ships, commemorative gift giveaways and savings for customers.
Crystal has designated 30 sailings spanning its four brand experiences for special 30th Anniversary savings in 2020, including Crystal Cruises, Crystal River Cruises, Crystal Yacht Cruises and Crystal Expedition Cruises.
For Crystal Society members, they will be eligible to receive double their regular savings, now totaling five percent. As for new Crystal guests, they can enjoy two percent savings on the select voyages in addition to two-for-one fares and Crystal’s compelling Book Now Savings.
“We are immensely proud of Crystal’s legacy of offering luxury travelers the very best experiences in the world for 30 years, and are grateful to the world travelers who have journeyed with us and the travel advisors who have been integral to our success along the way,” Crystal CEO Tom Wolber said in a statement.
“While many of our guests have been on this journey with Crystal since the beginning, the Crystal Family continues to grow with each new voyage,” Wolber continued. “It’s our pleasure to celebrate this milestone with travelers in a meaningful way – with great value and the opportunity to experience all the diverse travel experiences Crystal now offers.”
To take advantage of the deals, bookings for the 30th Anniversary Collection must be made by June 30. The collection features sailings around the globe ranging from seven to 16 nights throughout 2020, including:
—Crystal Cruises, 20 voyages: Mexican Riviera, Asia, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, New England & Canada, Middle East & India, and the Caribbean;
—Crystal River Cruises, 5 voyages: Rhine and Danube rivers;
—Crystal Yacht Cruises, 4 voyages: Seychelles, Adriatic, Mediterranean and Arabian Peninsula;
—Crystal Expedition Cruises, 1 voyage: South Pacific.
