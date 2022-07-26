Crystal Cruises Plans Reboot Under A&K Travel Group
Executives from A&K Travel Group announced new appointments for the future Crystal Cruises brand under the group’s leadership at the arrival of the Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity to Trieste, Italy, where the ships are being remodeled by Fincantieri.
Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Co-Chairman of the A&K Travel Group and Cristina Levis, CEO attended the ships as they arrived; Lefebvre also announced key appointments for the brand, whose website will feature updates on its development.
Jack Anderson, the former president and CEO of the cruise line, was named President of Crystal Cruises once again, while Bernie Leypold was named Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations.
A&K Travel Group’s acquisition of the two ships and the name Crystal Cruises was confirmed earlier this June; the appointment of Anderson in early July. Crystal Cruises’ newest expedition ship, the Crystal Endeavor, has been bought by Silversea Cruises and will be renamed the Silver Endeavor.
“Geoffrey Kent and Manfredi Lefebvre are icons and innovators in luxury travel,” Anderson said. “With their ownership, leadership and vision for these ships and the award-winning Crystal Cruises brand, we are embarking on a new and exciting chapter. We and the entire Crystal Cruises family look forward to welcoming guests again soon.”
The cruise line is expected to restart in 2023.
The brand faced a dramatic bankruptcy during the pandemic when its parent company, Genting Hong Kong, Ltd., went bankrupt. Ships were seized with passengers still cruising on them in the Caribbean when they were impounded for not paying millions of dollars worth in fuel. The ships were then auctioned off to pay for the debt.
