A&K Travel Group Provides Update on Crystal Cruises' Restart
A&K Travel Group, Ltd. announced it has officially purchased the assets required to restart the operations of the former Crystal Cruises.
A&K Travel Group CEO Cristina Levis said the company is “committed to recreating the most luxurious, award-winning cruise brand,” and plans to complete significant refurbishments on the Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity ships.
Levis emphasized that the new ownership of the Crystal brand and ocean ships has a proven track record of integrity and excellence with the management of Abercrombie & Kent and Silversea. Detailed plans and a timetable will be shared when finalized, along with key organizational announcements.
“Travel advisors and their clients have been asking when they can book their next Crystal cruise,” Levis said. “While it will take some time to finalize the itineraries, our plan is to soon offer the opportunity to make an ‘Open Booking’ with a nominal $500 per suite refundable deposit.”
“When the new deck plans, itineraries and pricing are complete, these Open Bookings will be given the first opportunity to select the voyage and suite category of their choice,” she continued.
The A&K Travel Group also expressed appreciation for the past loyalty and support from Crystal’s valued travel partners and clients, and revealed goodwill initiatives that will be rolled out to support 2023 sailings.
Levis also went on to say that A&K Travel Group is not involved in the case against Crystal Cruises, LLC and has nothing to do with approving or paying claims for travel partners and customers.
“We are legally not a party to, and have no say, in these court appointed efforts. This process is likely to take several months to complete, according to the Assignee,” Levis continued. “Our involvement was limited to purchasing specific assets and our significant monetary effort will provide funds to make a contribution towards paying creditors.”
Crystal Cruises was forced to suspend operations at the end of January 2022 and the Bahamas recently auctioned off the line’s two large cruise ships to settle debts. Earlier this month, former Crystal president and CEO Jack Anderson said that he would be returning to the rebooted cruise line.
