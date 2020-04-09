Last updated: 12:53 PM ET, Thu April 09 2020

Crystal Endeavor Delivery Delayed Due to Shipyard Shutdown

Crystal Cruises

A rendering of the exterior of Crystal Endeavor. The purpose-built Crystal Endeavor is set to debut in 2020.
PHOTO: A rendering of the Crystal Endeavor. (photo via Crystal Cruises)

Crystal Expedition Cruises has postponed the launch of its luxury expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor, from August to November 14, 2020.

The postponement came after the temporary closure of the MV Werften shipyards, which halted operations due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

The ship’s maiden voyage will now be the “Tasmania & Fjords of New Zealand” 14-night cruise embarking November 2020.

“We know that, like us, our guests have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to explore anew with Crystal aboard this groundbreaking ship, and we deeply regret that this change has become necessary and has disrupted our guests’ travel plans,” said Crystal President and CEO Tom Wolber. “While this unprecedented global health crisis inhibits our journeys for now, we are looking ahead with great optimism to introducing Crystal Endeavor to the world on November 14 and welcoming travelers to their next great adventure.”

The company is reaching out to guests and their travel advisors directly with rebooking options.

The Crystal Endeavor is a 20,000-gross-ton, 200-passenger vessel built to cruise in polar waters. It will carry a six-passenger submarine, two helicopters and many sustainability features.

Theresa Norton
