Crystal Expedition Cruises Releases New Brochure for Crystal Endeavor
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises August 23, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The brochure offers a comprehensive planning guide to travelers. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
With the launch of its first luxury expedition ship less than one year away, Crystal Expedition Cruises has released a new comprehensive planning guide for Crystal Endeavor’s 2020-2021 seasons.
Readers are immediately drawn into the intrepid world of expedition with vibrant photography of destinations and renderings of the German-built, PC6-designated yacht, followed by a detailed map of the hundreds of locales featured in her first two seasons. Ten full pages are dedicated to the onboard experience Crystal Endeavor will offer, including renderings of open-air public areas, fitness center, butler-serviced guest suites and elegant dining venues.
The brochure also goes into inspiring detail of the global adventures set to take guests far off the beaten path. Comprising day-by-day itinerary info and abundant destination photography and highlights, the 65-page brochure offers travelers not only practical details for planning extraordinary vacations to some of the world’s most remote locales but also insights into the kinds of experiences and sights in store. Descriptions of Crystal Endeavor’s focused itineraries–Remote Expedition, Destination Exploration, and Cultural Discovery–are included, allowing readers to explore the brochure in the personalized way they can explore the world with Crystal.
Inset boxes throughout the brochure highlight select destinations in greater detail, illustrative deck plans of Crystal Endeavor’s luxurious spaces and private marina are also laid out to entice travelers aboard. The Crystal Expedition Cruises 2020-2021 brochure is now available for order or download.
In her 2020 season, the ship will sail expedition voyages through Japan and the Russian Far East; Antarctica via the Ross Sea; New Zealand and Tasmania; Australia and the Great Barrier Reef; and Borneo, Indonesia and the Philippines. In 2021, Crystal Endeavor will add New Zealand’s Sub-Antarctic Islands; Alaska and the Aleutian Islands; Norway and the United Kingdom; Canary Islands, Atlantic and South America to her repertoire, as well as an extraordinary voyage through the rarely traveled Northeast Passage.
SOURCE: Crystal Cruises press release.
