Crystal Endeavor on Track To Debut in Summer 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises Theresa Norton January 05, 2021
Crystal’s polar-class expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor, is now scheduled to make its debut in summer 2021.
The introduction became uncertain after the pandemic forced the shutdown of the MV Werften shipyard in Germany, where the vessel is under construction.
Crystal’s parent company, Genting Hong Kong (GHK), recently completed a 193-million-euro loan agreement with the German government to complete Crystal Endeavor and support the shipyard through March 2021.
In December 2020, GHK announced the termination of the sale and leaseback deal of Crystal Endeavor with the aim to simplify the structure for a typical export credit agency (ECA) covering post-delivery financing for the ship. The company said this does not have any impact on the ship’s planned operations.
The shipyard has reopened fully this year, and Crystal said it is pleased with the resumption of work on the vessel.
“While we are certainly disappointed that Crystal Endeavor’s delivery has been delayed, we are encouraged by the progress and dedication of the professionals at MV Werften and are looking forward to introducing this remarkable ship,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal’s interim president and CEO.
Crystal has canceled Crystal Endeavor voyages through May 1, 2021, and is currently reviewing the ship’s published summer itineraries. However, some of the upcoming destinations planned for Crystal Endeavor include the Norwegian fjords and Scottish Isles, France, Spain and Portugal, the Atlantic Isles and Western Africa, Brazil and Argentina and Antarctica.
The 20,000-gross-ton expedition ship will accommodate 200 guests with elegantly casual public spaces designed to showcase the scenery. It will have all-verandah, butler-serviced suites; six dining venues including Master Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s Umi Uma & Sushi Bar; the full-service Crystal Life Salon & Spa; and a state-of-the-art Fitness Center.
Expedition amenities include mud rooms, a helicopter lounge and a seven-person submersible, allowing for deep-water explorations up to 980 feet in several areas of the world.
For more information on Crystal Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS