Crystal Expedition Cruises Offers Free Charter Flights, Hotel Stays for Ship's First Season
October 22, 2021
Crystal Expedition Cruises will be providing free round-trip chartered air flights through Omni Air International between Miami and Ushuaia, Argentina along with hotel stays in both cities for guests aboard Crystal Endeavor’s inaugural Antarctica season.
The expedition cruise line is the only one in the world to offer free chartered flights to this region. The Crystal Endeavor is scheduled to make its first of eight Antarctic expeditions beginning November 2021. Itineraries range from 11-19 nights and depart round-trip from Ushuaia. It began its first season in Iceland, then will sail throughout the Caribbean this autumn before making its way down to Ushuaia.
Complimentary pre-cruise luxury hotel stays in Ushuaia and a post-flight hotel stay in Miami are also provided to guests on an Endeavor itinerary.
Guests can still book an Antarctic voyage on the Crystal Endeavor, starting at $9,949 per guest. When booked by November 3, guests can save up to $9,200 in Book Now Savings per suite, as well as $1,000 in shipboard credit per person.
“Peace of mind is the greatest luxury especially when traveling to the farthest reaches of the globe and Crystal Endeavor’s smooth, powerful ride and agile handling will deliver that in unpredictable weather conditions or remote destinations,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal.
“Similarly, providing our guests chartered, non-stop air directly from the United States to the port of embarkation in Ushuaia ensures a worry-free and effortless vacation experience with the assurance that all logistics and details have been expertly handled and arranged, as well as the added peace of mind of knowing that all age-eligible guests aboard our chartered flights have been fully vaccinated,” finished Anderson.
For more information, please visit Crystal Expedition Cruises.
