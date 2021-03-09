Crystal River Cruises To Return Crystal Mozart To Service in 2022
March 09, 2021
Crystal River Cruises will redeploy the Crystal Mozart double-wide river ship in Europe in 2022. Crystal announced in 2019 that it was moving to Genting Cruise Lines, under parent company Genting Hong Kong, for another venture.
Now, however, the Crystal Mozart will return to Europe to offer seven-night “Danube Dreams & Discoveries” voyages round-trip from Vienna beginning March 28, 2022. The itinerary includes overnights in the Austrian capital and Budapest, as well as calls to Esztergom, Hungary; Bratislava, Slovakia; Linz, Austria; and day trips to Salzburg, Dürnstein and daylight sailing through the Wachau Valley.
In addition, Crystal Mozart will offer 38 deluxe window suites dedicated to solo travelers with no single supplement on all voyages, reducing its capacity to 120 guests and giving it the highest crew-to-guest ratio in the European river industry, the company said.
The other four Crystal river ships – Crystal Mahler, Crystal Bach, Crystal Debussy and Crystal Ravel – accommodate 106 guests.
“This expansion meets the increased demand and pent-up desire to explore expressed by our guests across the globe as indicated by our strong advanced bookings,” said Walter Littlejohn, senior vice president and managing director of Crystal River Cruises. “Now with her abundance of dedicated suites for solo travelers, Crystal Mozart also becomes more widely available to a burgeoning solo market that has proven to be extremely popular on our ocean cruises.”
As Crystal Mozart returns to the Danube, Crystal Mahler will now sail a variety of new itineraries ranging from five to 16 nights on the Rhine, Moselle, Main and Danube rivers. Its new itineraries include five-night summer “Rhine & Moselle Summer Escapes” sailings between Amsterdam and Trier; 10-night fall “Splendors of the Rhine & Moselle” voyages between Amsterdam and Basel; and 14-night “Magnificent Europe” sailings between Amsterdam and Budapest on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers.
Crystal Mahler begins her season on April 2, 2022, with a series of seven-night Rhine River sailings between Amsterdam and Basel followed by springtime “Tulips & Windmills” voyages on Dutch waterways and the Rhine River, beginning April 30, round-trip from Amsterdam. These voyages showcase the once-in-a-decade Floriade Expo near Amsterdam.
The seven-night “Romantic Rhine” and “Legendary Rhine” itineraries, which Crystal Mahler will again offer from October through December 2022, are also offered by the Crystal Bach and Crystal Debussy. The itineraries feature overnights in Koblenz and Amsterdam; calls in Cologne, Rüdesheim and Mannheim, Germany; and Strasbourg, France, and daylight cruising through the Rhine Gorge (Middle Rhine Valley).
Crystal also offers new five-night summertime “Rhine & Moselle Summer Escapes” voyages between Amsterdam and Trier. From Trier, guests can extend their vacation with optional two-night pre- or post-cruise land programs in Reims, France, the unofficial capital of the Champagne region. The land package includes sightseeing, tastings and transfers between Paris and Reims.
The new 2022 deployment for Crystal Mozart and Crystal Mahler opens for reservations March 11. In addition to the peace of mind provided by Crystal’s Crystal Clean+ 4.0 health and safety protocols, Crystal is offering two-for-one fares plus “Book Now Savings” of up to $1,000 per guest.
For more details on Crystal 2022 river cruises, visit www.crystalcruises.com.
