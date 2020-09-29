Cunard Reopens Mediterranean Cruises, Overnight European Stays
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Cunard Line Lacey Pfalz September 29, 2020
Cunard released Queen Elizabeth’s itinerary for 2021 on September 29th, along with a new sale that features complimentary stateroom upgrades with balcony stateroom prices starting at $499.
Its itinerary will start on April 27th and depart from Southampton, England, making its way around the world through the Mediterranean in 3-14 night cruises to end on December 19th in Melbourne, Australia.
"We are thrilled to announce such a broad new program for Queen Elizabeth, with sailings from Southampton and, later in 2021, from Barcelona," said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe. "Guests wanting to explore Europe can experience captivating journeys from a scenic voyage exploring the British coast, to sailings visiting Norway to Iberia.
The various cruise itineraries will feature the most famous places to cruise in the world, beginning with the north, with stops such as Amsterdam and Copenhagen, to cruises featuring Barcelona, the French Riviera and Corsica in the Mediterranean, to cruises stopping in Aqaba, Singapore and Auckland. Many of these stops will include overnight stays or late evening departures.
"Whether guests have sailed with us before, or are taking a cruise for the first time and want a taste of how special a holiday with Cunard can be, we think there's an ideal itinerary for everyone,” said Palethorpe.
Last month, Cunard announced it would be suspending all cruises into 2021, with the Queen Mary set to sail in April and the Queen Victoria in May.
The Queen Elizabeth will be the first Cunard cruise to begin its operations next year.
For information about Cunard’s safety protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit Cunard.com/SailingWithConfidence.
For more information on Cunard Line, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS