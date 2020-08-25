Cunard Extends Suspension of Cruise Operations Into 2021
Cunard announced Tuesday it would extend its pause in operations from November 2020 until 2021, with dates specific to each vessel.
The Queen Elizabeth won’t sail again with paying customers until at least March 25, 2021, while Queen Mary 2 will be shuttered until April 18, 2021, and Queen Victoria will be out of commission until May 16, 2021.
The cruise line’s plan is for the Queen Elizabeth to set sail again in March 2021 on a series of three-to-14-night European holidays before eventually returning to the Mediterranean. The new itineraries will be available to book on September 29.
“We are so sorry to all those guests who were due to sail on any of the cancelled voyages and for the disappointment this news will cause,” Cunard president Simon Palethorpe said. “After very careful consideration and reviewing the latest guidance, we simply do not feel it would be sensible to start sailing again with our current schedule so we have reviewed future itineraries.”
Cunard also announced the Queen Mary 2 would sail a classic World Voyage in 2022, which will replace its scheduled sailings between January 3, 2022, to April 3, 2022. The 118-night adventure will be bookable as a full world voyage or as one of six sectors from September 8.
The cruise line revealed it has started contacting impacted guests and travel agents, offering an enhanced 125 percent Future Cruise Credit or a 100 percent refund for those who cancel their voyages.
