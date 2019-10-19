Details of Two New Cirque du Soleil at Sea Shows Aboard MSC Grandiosa
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Laurie Baratti October 19, 2019
The latest details of MSC Cruises’ brand-new Cirque du Soleil at Sea shows, set to play exclusively aboard the upcoming MSC Grandiosa, have just been divulged. The two original, never-before-seen productions were custom-created to delight MSC Cruises’ as part of an outstanding overall onboard experience.
Entitled “COSMOS - Journey to the unbelievable” and “EXENTRICKS – Expect the Unexpected,” these two distinctive productions will take place in one of the most intimate venues ever created for any Cirque du Soleil-produced show.
And, for the first time, these shows will incorporate an enhanced level of interactivity with, and even participation from, the audience.
As with each and every one of its theatrical presentations, Cirque du Soleil continues to constantly test its creative boundaries, challenging the status quo and coming up with surprising ways to astound its audiences. Viewers are transported to colorful imaginary worlds through incredible acrobatic displays, detailed artistry and engaging playful storylines.
Andrea Gangale, Senior Vice President Product Development & Guest Experience at MSC Cruises, said, "When we set out to work with Cirque du Soleil, our objective with this exclusive partnership was to take our onboard entertainment to yet another level and to deliver to our guests even more best-in-class entertainment...each new show that we launch is ever more unique and original, giving our guests a breathtaking and memorable entertainment experience."
MSC Grandiosa’s entertainment areas have been purpose-built to accommodate these proprietary Cirque du Soleil productions and are specially designed, not only to meet the needs of the performers but also to bring guests closer to the action.
The Carousel Lounge—thusly named because it’s been engineered to rotate 360 degrees, like a carousel—is an innovative, intimate space that can hold up to 400 guests per performance.
The theatre incorporates special rigging to enable impressive aerial acrobatics overhead, and 80 moving LED spheres capable of producing an astounding array of visual effects, which help to set the mood and paint the atmosphere of each shows as its story progresses.
Production designers also wanted to better spotlight solo performances and ground acts, and so installed a six-and-a-half-foot lift in the center of the existing turntable to literally elevate the performance above stage-floor level.
In a Cirque du Soleil at Sea first, EXENTRICKS places theatre-goers in the center of the show, bringing MSC Cruises’ guests closer to the artists than ever before.
In a hilarious pageant led by a cast of colorful, quirky characters, things go awry when the “star performer” is suddenly unable to continue the show. Scrambling to fill the role, the Master of Ceremonies conducts auditions with candidates chosen from among audience members. All the while, a world of wonderous theatrics, enthralling aerials and acrobatics unravels around the audience.
COSMOS follows the journey of a young astro-adventurer as he traverses the stars in an exploration of his own aspirations and childhood memories before realizing that sometimes you need to venture far before finding the value of home.
The co-pilots who join him on this galactic voyage form a cast of brilliant characters who are a bit weird and other-worldly, but also kind and friendly. This show is inspired by the experience of sailing at night on the high seas aboard a majestic cruise liner, as you stare up at a mesmerizing array of stars and wonder at the vast darkness of the sky.
The MSC Grandiosa, scheduled for launch in November 2019, will be the third ship in the fleet to feature Cirque du Soleil at Sea spectaculars as part of MSC Cruises' long-term partnership with Cirque du Soleil.
The cruise line boasts eight original shows in total, all devised exclusively for MSC Cruises' Meraviglia-generation ships, with work already underway for another one to coincide with the launch of the MSC Virtuosa in October 2020.
For more information, visit MSCcruises.com.
For more information on MSC Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS