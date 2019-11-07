Discover Four Ways to Cruise With Crystal Cruises
Taking a cruise is often a desired form of travel for several reasons.
People love the benefit of conveniently exploring multiple destinations without having to continually pack and unpack their belongings. They also enjoy being able to have a stress-free experience and not having to plan out specifics each day such as transfers, meals and activities.
One important aspect travelers look for in a cruise is the option to explore unique destinations, and Crystal Cruises offers a wide variety of places across the globe on its itineraries.
From Hawaii and New England to Australia and Asia, and of course all throughout Europe and everywhere in between, this cruise line covers favorite tourist hot spots as well as off the beaten path locations.
In addition to offering a variety of destinations, Crystal Cruises also provides four different types of cruise itineraries, including ocean, river, yacht and expedition.
Ocean
There are two ships in Crystal’s ocean fleet: Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony. The Crystal Serenity holds 980 people and has a staff to guest ratio of 1 to 1.5. the Symphony holds 848 people with a staff to guest ratio of 1 to 1.7. With a 328-voyage count and 2000 shore excursions, everyone is able to find an itinerary that fits their needs.
River
The Crystal Bach, Crystal Debussy, Crystal Mahler, Crystal Mozart and Crystal Ravel make up the river fleet. With several itineraries available to explore Europe’s legendary rivers, these five ships all offer butler-service, spacious accommodations and unrivaled inclusions.
Yacht
The Crystal Esprit is Crystal Cruises’ yacht ship. Guests aboard this ship will encounter exotic destinations and enjoy extraordinary cuisine and friendly hospitality throughout their journey. The ship holds only 62 guests, offering an intimate experience.
Expedition
Remote landscapes and unique discoveries are what guests onboard Crystal’s expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor, will experience. This ship travels to the most isolated polar regions. Guests onboard get to experience an expert-led, deeply immersive journey.
Each of these cruise types offers a different type of experience in order to cater to a variety of travelers, but all of them provide guests with a superior level of personalized service.
Whether it’s a Dubai to Rome itinerary on Crystal Symphony or a roundtrip expedition from Ushuaia, Crystal Cruises ensures an experience that will provide lasting memories for travelers onboard.
Contact a travel agent or visit Crystal Cruises' website to learn more.
