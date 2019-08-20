Crystal Cruises' Top Ten Must-Sees for 2022
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises Laurie Baratti August 20, 2019
Having recently released a comprehensive list of its 2022 itineraries, spanning 219 destinations in 83 countries, Crystal Cruises has highlighted a few singular experiences from around the globe that are simply not to be missed.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
2022 brings the capital city's renowned, once-in-a-decade World Expo Floriade, and international garden exhibition and festival, which will run from April through October, adding even more vibrant color to this city of culture and canals.
Rouen, France
Cruise along the storied River Seine to the port city of Rouen, capital of the northern French region of Normandy, where Richard the Lionheart was crowned, impressionist Claude Monet found much inspiration and the martyred Saint Joan of Arc lives on as one of the city's most symbolic figures.
Le Lavandou, France
Another maiden port-of-call for Crystal Cruises is Le Lavandou, located in the heart of the Mediterranean coastal region of southern France. Known as the “Flower of the Cote d’Azur”, this Provencal gateway features an authentic fishing port facing the marvelous Iles d’Or (Golden Islands) and is prized for its Blue Flag beaches, hilltop village and nearby botanical gardens—protected patches filled with lush, Mediterranean vegetation.
Cadiz/Seville, Spain
From the charming ancient port city of Cadiz in Spain’s southwestern region, journey on to Seville, the capital of Andalucia. Investigate its mixed Moorish history through visits to the ornate Alcazar castle complex, and the imposing Seville Cathedral and the Giralda—originally constructed as the minaret for a twelfth-century Arabic mosque, later turned into a Catholic bell-tower. The Gothic cathedral, among the largest churches in the world, is also the site of Christopher Columbus’ tomb.
Kepez, Turkey
Uncover the origins of the legends of Troy, or cross the Dardanelles to Gallipoli just days after the 107th anniversary of ANZAC Day, which commemorates the landing of forces of the British Empire at Anzac Cove on April 25, 1915, during the First World War.
Kauai, Hawaii
Immersive Hawaiian voyages take guests to Kauai, called the “Garden Isle” owing to its rugged, emerald-colored cliffs, and lush, luxuriant rainforest that flourishes on the “wet” side of the island. Cascading waterfalls, secluded coves and magnificent, sandy beaches serve to further distinguish this Pacific paradise.
Galle, Sri Lanka
A historic trading port in southern Sri Lanka, Galle was an important stop along ancient trade routes and felt the influence of the Dutch, Portuguese and British. Its present-day charm incorporates evidence of the European colonialism everywhere, including the 300-year-old, UNESCO-designated Galle Fort and Lighthouse, and the Dutch Reformed Church with its gravestone-paved floor.
Charleston, South Carolina
Guests absorb the haunting character of this Southern city on a festive, Halloween, overnight itinerary. Charleston remains a stand-out destination year after year, being among America’s best-preserved architectural treasures with a 300-year history that spans the Colonial, Revolutionary and Antebellum eras. Experience Low Country charm, cuisine and creativity surrounding the celebration of All Hallows Eve.
Hubbard Glacier, Alaska
Cruise-goers can witness an enormous natural wonder firsthand—North America’s largest tidewater glacier, which flows slowly seaward into Disenchantment Bay. The astonishing sight of large chunks of ice breaking off and sliding into the sea will take one’s breath away, as will the humpback whales who come during the summer to feed in these rich waters.
For more information, visit CrystalCruises.com.
For more information on Crystal Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS