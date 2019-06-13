Disney Cruise Line Adds New Orleans-Themed Lounge to Disney Wonder
Disney Cruise Line Donald Wood June 13, 2019
Disney Cruise Line announced Thursday it would be adding a New Orleans-themed lounge on the Disney Wonder to celebrate The Princess and the Frog.
The French Quarter Lounge will complement Tiana’s Place Restaurant on the Disney Wonder and feature live music and themed activities for everyone in the family. The facility will also boast a life-size trolley car and nods to The Princess and the Frog film.
The lounge will also provide live music on the gazebo stage and specialty drinks at an updated whimsical bar, as well as New Orleans-themed family activities, trivia and character encounters.
In addition to the French Quarter Lounge, the Disney Wonder will also feature the opening of a new space for teens and a redesigned cafe just for adults.
The club reserved for teens ages 14-17 is dubbed Vibe, and will be a contemporary place to hang out with friends while at sea. A new coffee bar and updated virtual reality technology add to the list of activities for teens to enjoy in this exclusive club.
Adults will also have an updated space all their own in the Cove Cafe, after a redesign that will transform the look and feel of the facility into a local coffee shop. Adult beverage tastings will be available at select times for an additional fee.
The new enhancements debut on the Disney Wonder’s four-night sailing from Vancouver to San Diego on September 30. The ship will also feature a variety of itineraries and ports of call throughout the year, including summer sailings to Alaska, cruises to the Mexican Riviera and voyages to the Caribbean and Bahamas.
For the first time, the Disney Wonder will also call New Orleans home in 2020 with Caribbean and Bahamian itineraries departing from this new home port beginning February 7.
