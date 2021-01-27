Disney Cruise Line Announces Suspension of Departures Through April
Disney Cruise Line – like other major cruise line companies – has been forced to cancel their current sailings through the end of April.
Sailings on the Disney Fantasy have been canceled through April 24th; the Disney Dream through April 30th; the Disney Magic through May 6th; and the Disney Wonder through May 12th.
This is in accordance with the need to comply with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines for cruising.
The CDC previously issued a sail order that canceled all seven-night cruises, and this remains in effect.
Anyone who booked a Disney Line Cruise trip during this now canceled period is being offered a credit of 125% if they rebook on a future cruise itinerary before May 31, 2022, or a full refund. Credits have already been applied to guests’ accounts to be used as a payment option through the Disney Travel Agents website should they wish to rebook.
Those travelers that had not paid for their cruise in full, and it was canceled, should have automatically received a refund in the amount they paid.
Every affected guest – and travel agents who booked on their behalf – should be receiving an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining the next steps.
For the most up-to-date information concerning Disney Cruise Line, visit https://disneycruise.disney.go.com/guest-services/advisory/
