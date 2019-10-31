Disney Cruise Line Announces Three New Ships, Details of Disney Wish
Disney Cruise Line announced it has reached a memorandum of agreement with the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany for the construction of three additional cruise ships.
The three new vessels will be powered by liquefied natural gas and will be larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy by boasting 1,250 guest staterooms. The ships will feature the family entertainment, storytelling and unparalleled service that has made Disney Cruise Line so popular.
“We pride ourselves on the unforgettable vacation experiences we deliver to our guests each and every day, and the expansion of our Disney fleet will allow us to create even more magical memories for families at sea and in incredible cruise destinations around the world,” The Walt Disney Company CEO Robert A. Iger said in a statement.
Officials from Disney also revealed the name of the fifth ship in the cruise line’s fleet, Disney Wish, and provided a first look at the vessel’s three-story atrium and the Disney character that will adorn the stern.
The Disney Wish is scheduled for delivery in late 2021 and is expected to set sail beginning in January 2022. As for which character will be highlighted on the stern, Disney revealed it would be Rapunzel.
“There couldn’t be a better name for our incredible new ship because making wishes come true is part of the Disney DNA and is at the heart of so many of our cherished stories,” Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek said in a statement.
“Each Disney Cruise Line ship is unique, with a name that embodies the excitement of sailing with Disney and the power of our stories,” Chapek continued. “The new ships will have the experiences our guests love, as well as all-new magic.”
