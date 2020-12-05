Disney Cruise Line Cancels Departures Until March
Rich Thomaselli December 05, 2020
Disney Cruise Line has joined several other major lines and has canceled all departures through February 28, 2001, the company said in a statement on Friday.
As we continue to refine our protocols for our eventual return to service, we have decided to cancel all departures through February 28, 2021,” DCL said in a statement. “Sailings are canceled onboard the Disney Magic through Feb. 25, Disney Wonder and Disney Dream through Feb. 26 and Disney Fantasy through Feb. 27.”
The second worldwide surge of the coronavirus has led to record-setting positive tests, forcing many in the industry to take a pause. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put into place a series of protocols and requirements that cruise lines must reach under a ‘Conditional Sail Order’ before returning to the sea.
“Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our guests and team members,” DCL said. “We are carefully reviewing the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and working together with industry partners on a path to resuming operations.”
Disney is not alone.
On Thursday, MSC Cruises announced a similar pause, joining Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean in postponing any U.S. departures until at least March 1, 2021.
Disney Cruise Lines said that guests booked on affected sailings who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund. Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far. Affected guests and travel professionals will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.
