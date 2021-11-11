Disney Cruise Line to Sail Year-Round From Port Everglades
November 11, 2021
Disney Cruise Line has inked a new deal that could see it begin sailing out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as early as October 2023.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, the agreement includes a 15-year lease with three five-year options to extend up to 30 years. The deal calls for year-round use of Cruise Terminal 4 for the first two years starting in October 2023 and includes access to a second terminal to be determined at some point in the future.
The deal paves the way for Disney Cruise Line's debut at Port Everglades as the port has only ever hosted a Disney vessel under emergency circumstances. The cruise line's primary base has been Florida's Port Canaveral and the company has been sailing Disney Magic and Disney Wonder out of PortMiami seasonally over the past nine years.
"According to the agreement, Disney plans to conduct multi-day cruise passenger services from Port Everglades as early as October 2023. The agreement provides Disney with exclusive (7-days a week, year round) use of Cruise Terminal 4 and Berth No. 4. Beginning March 1, 2025, a second passenger cruise ship berth and its adjoining cruise passenger terminal facilities shall be assigned by the Port Everglades Department to Disney Cruise Line for 3- and 4-night itineraries operating on a Monday/Friday rotation. The second berth/terminal will be determined based on the schedule availability based on the port’s other preferential agreements with other cruise lines," writes Scott Sanders of the Disney Cruise Line Blog.
The expansion to Port Everglades will give Disney Cruise Line more control over the design and overall embarkation and disembarkation experience process and experience for guests sailing the line out of South Florida.
