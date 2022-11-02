Disney Cruise Line Updates COVID-19 Health and Safety Policies
Disney Cruise Line has announced another update to its COVID-related health and safety protocols that will take effect later this month.
Beginning November 14, 2022, for sailings departing from the United States, Disney Cruise Line guests will no longer be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to sailing, regardless of their vaccination status.
However, the cruise line continues to recommend that all guests be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and encourages unvaccinated travelers to test two days prior to their sailing.
Guests booked on sailings departing from the U.S. between November 14, 2022, and January 31, 2023, will be able to modify or cancel their sailing by November 13, 2022, without any Disney-imposed cancellation fees. Standard cancellation policies and terms and conditions apply for any cancellation or modification requests received on or after November 14, 2022, the cruise line warned in a message to travel advisors.
Currently, all Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish guests aged 5 and up who are not fully vaccinated will need to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than two days before their sail date. Meanwhile, guests aged 4 and younger do not require testing or proof of vaccination. Starting November 7, 2022, guests embarking on Disney Magic sailings will no longer require vaccination.
