Disney Cruise Line's Star Wars Day at Sea to Return in 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Lauren Bowman January 23, 2020
Disney Cruise Line is already known for its excellent service and magical experiences, making them a top family cruise line.
And in 2021, the Disney Fantasy will be disembarking once again with the well-loved Galactic Adventure – “Star Wars” Day at Sea – on their seven-night itineraries January through March.
This special event is marked by unique character meet and greets, a deck party and themed activities during this day-long celebration. Guests will get to meet favorite characters like Chewbacca, C-3P0, R2-D2, Darth Vader, Stormtroopers and more. And since only other cruise ship passengers will be able to participate, guests won’t have to wait in absurd lines like you occasionally have to at the parks.
You’ll also be able to test your knowledge with “Star Wars” trivia or train to be a Jedi to face off against Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. And the night will be capped off with a wonderful firework display.
Be sure to dress in your favorite “Star Wars” costume, and some families are known to go all out with their outfits. There will even be exclusive food, beverage and specialty merchandise available.
The “Star Wars” Day at Sea will be included on all seven-night itineraries on the Disney Fantasy departing from Port Canaveral, Florida. The itinerary will also include at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay in the Bahamas.
To book a cruise with this special itinerary, visit www.disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact your preferred travel agent.
