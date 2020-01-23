Last updated: 01:06 PM ET, Thu January 23 2020

Disney Cruise Line's Star Wars Day at Sea to Return in 2021

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Lauren Bowman January 23, 2020

“Summon the Force” deck party Star Wars Day at Sea on Disney Fantasy
“Summon the Force” deck party Star Wars Day at Sea on Disney Fantasy (Photo via Matt Stroshane / Disney Cruise Line)

Disney Cruise Line is already known for its excellent service and magical experiences, making them a top family cruise line.

And in 2021, the Disney Fantasy will be disembarking once again with the well-loved Galactic Adventure – “Star Wars” Day at Sea – on their seven-night itineraries January through March.

"Summon the Force” deck party, part of Star Wars Day at Sea on Disney Fantasy (Photo via Matt Stroshane / Disney Cruise Line)

This special event is marked by unique character meet and greets, a deck party and themed activities during this day-long celebration. Guests will get to meet favorite characters like Chewbacca, C-3P0, R2-D2, Darth Vader, Stormtroopers and more. And since only other cruise ship passengers will be able to participate, guests won’t have to wait in absurd lines like you occasionally have to at the parks.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Emerald Waterways

Emerald Waterways Announces New River Ship to Debut in 2021

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
MSC Opera cruise ship

Uniworld Files Lawsuit Against MSC Cruises Over Crash in Italy

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
The Leading Ladies of Broadway will perform on upcoming Broadway-themed cruises.

Broadway-Themed Cruises on Deck

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Viking River Cruise

Viking Removing ‘Cruise’ From Company Name

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

You’ll also be able to test your knowledge with “Star Wars” trivia or train to be a Jedi to face off against Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. And the night will be capped off with a wonderful firework display.

Be sure to dress in your favorite “Star Wars” costume, and some families are known to go all out with their outfits. There will even be exclusive food, beverage and specialty merchandise available.

The “Star Wars” Day at Sea will be included on all seven-night itineraries on the Disney Fantasy departing from Port Canaveral, Florida. The itinerary will also include at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay in the Bahamas.

To book a cruise with this special itinerary, visit www.disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact your preferred travel agent.

For more information on Disney Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lauren Bowman

Lauren Bowman

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS