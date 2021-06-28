Disney Delays Test Cruise From Port Canaveral
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Janeen Christoff June 28, 2021
Disney Cruise Line has postponed a test cruise it was conducting from Port Canaveral due to "inconsistent" COVID test results.
In a statement, the cruise line said: "We are delaying our simulation cruise due to a small number of inconsistent COVID-19 test results, which are considered positive by the CDC. The rigorous health and safety protocols we have in place helped us identify the situation, though the test results were ultimately negative."
The cruise line said that it did not have a date for a rescheduled test sailing.
Earlier this month, the CDC approved test voyages for the Disney Dream on June 29, 2021.
“We have reached an important next step toward our gradual and responsible resumption of service, and are grateful for the productive dialogue with state, local and federal officials, the CDC and others in our industry that has made this possible,” said Disney Cruise Line spokeswoman Cynthia Martinez in an emailed statement at the time of approval. “We look forward to our amazing crew once again creating magic for our guests and to helping the many workers who support our industry get back to work.”
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Protect Your Clients, Maximize Earning Potential by Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist
-
Cancun Airport Transportation, an Easy Way To Reach Riviera Maya Destinations
For more information on Disney Cruise Line, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS