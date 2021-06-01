CDC Approves Test Voyages for Disney Cruise Line
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Lauren Bowman June 01, 2021
Disney Cruise Line is the latest cruise ship line to be approved for test voyages by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We have reached an important next step toward our gradual and responsible resumption of service, and are grateful for the productive dialogue with state, local and federal officials, the CDC and others in our industry that has made this possible,” said Disney Cruise Line spokeswoman Cynthia Martinez in an emailed statement according to the Orlando Sentinel. “We look forward to our amazing crew once again creating magic for our guests and to helping the many workers who support our industry get back to work.”
According to the Port Canaveral CEO Captain, John Murray, these sailings will depart from Port Canaveral, Florida. "We're very excited and ready to welcome back the iconic Disney ships to their home at Port Canaveral," said Murray.
The approved simulation cruise will be aboard the Disney Dream with a scheduled sailing on June 29th.
Although this is a great sign for Disney Cruise Line to return, all of its US departures are still suspended for the time being. Disney Wonder cruises have been canceled through July 12, 2021; Disney Dream through July 31, 2021; and the Disney Fantasy through July 31, 2021. The Disney Magic however is conducting a few short ‘staycation’ sailings this summer for UK residents only.
For those guests that have had a cruise affected by these recent cancellations, they should have received an email notifying them of the extended suspension. Those who paid for their cruise in full have the option to rebook on another sailing with 125% credit or receive a full refund.
Sponsored Content
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Disney Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS