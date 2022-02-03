Inaugural Cruise for Disney Wish Is Once Again Delayed
Disney Cruise Line was notified earlier by the Meyer Werft shipyard that the cruise line’s newest ship – Disney Wish – will not be able to make its originally scheduled inaugural voyage in early June. Thus sailings through mid-July will be impacted by the delay.
Passengers affected by one of the canceled cruises are given a choice by the cruise line to either have a discounted future cruise or a full refund. A pause in Disney Wish bookings has also begun and will remain in effect until February 8, 2022.
Meyer Werft shipyard has been working closely with Disney Imagineers to execute the masterpiece that will one day be the Disney Wish. From an elegant Cinderella stairway welcoming travelers onboard to the first-ever attraction at sea – the AquaMouse – to the immersive worlds of Marvel and Star Wars, this ship is sure to wow guests of all ages. Unfortunately, Germany and the shipyard have not been immune to the pandemic, and the most recent Omicron variant is causing a delay in the shipbuilding process.
The expected new inaugural sailing is now scheduled for July 14, 2022. All passengers booked on the initial sailing are now moved to the new date and will receive a half-off discount. If these passengers are unable to sail on the new date, they can opt to sail on a future cruise through December 31, 2023, at a 50 percent off discount or receive a full refund.
For those guests who had booked on any of the other impacted sailings, Disney Cruise Line is offering them half off a future cruise departing on or before December 31, 2023, or a full refund. All travelers impacted should be receiving an email from the cruise line outlining their options.
With so many changes, Disney Cruise Line has decided to pause the bookings for all sailings aboard the Disney Wish until February 8, 2022. During this time all itineraries will not be able to be viewed for the ship, but a downloadable list can be found here.
A guide for travel agents for how to reschedule clients should be posted by Disney Cruise Line in the coming days, but those who have clients who would like to cancel their sailing can do so here. Once a request for the full refund is received by Disney Cruise Line, a request for Future Cruise Credit cannot be made. Therefore if a client needs a partial cancellation to their booking, this must be done through the Disney Cruise Line contact center after February 8.
Disney Cruise Line is honoring its Commission Protection Policy to all travel professionals regardless of whether or not bookings have been paid in full or not for all affected Disney Wish itineraries. For those clients who rebook on a future cruise using their Future Cruise Credit, travel advisors will receive their commission based on the pre-discounted fare. All commissions will be paid through Disney Cruise Line’s standard process.
