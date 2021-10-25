Disney Unveils New Dining and Entertainment Details for Disney Wish Cruise Ship
Disney Cruise Line continues to reveal more details about the Disney Wish, the fleet’s new ship setting sail in 2022.
In August, Disney shared more about the Wish’s first-ever attraction at sea, immersive Star Wars-themed lounge, and a new interactive experience for families. Earlier this month new experiences for kids and teens were announced.
Today, we have a new taste of the dining experiences coming to three of the ship’s restaurants, including a first look at menu items and some blockbuster entertainment details.
Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie and Brie Larson to Star in “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” in Worlds of Marvel Restaurant
The immersive Marvel-themed dining adventure coming to the Disney Wish just got even more exciting with the announcement that four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest stars will reprise their roles as part of the “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” interactive dining experience.
Guests attend a technology showcase hosted by Ant-Man and The Wasp, highlighting the latest super-hero advances, including a demonstration of Quantum Core technology by Pym Tech. When super-villain Ultron shows up to try to steal the tech, Ant-Man and The Wasp have to call in backup from Captain Marvel and Captain America.
Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel will all be part of the show, with most of the climactic encounter appearing to take place on the ship’s upper decks as diners look on via screens inside Worlds of Marvel.
Coordinating filming was no small feat, despite enthusiastic participation from the MCU stars, said Walt Disney Imagineer Sachi Handke, calling the process, which is now in post-production, “a labor of love to make happen.”
“Once we were able to get the idea in front of them, they were all in,” Handke said. “They said ‘Yes, absolutely, let’s do this.’ It took coordinating three separate film shoots in three separate cities to make this happen.”
Disney Cruise Line also shared a sneak peek at sample dessert items for the restaurant, which will take culinary inspiration from real and fictional MCU settings including Wakanda, Sokovia, China, New York City and the United Kingdom.
Dishes and flatware, as well as the plated presentation of menu items, in this Flourless Chocolate Beetroot Cake — chocolate cake, pepper beetroot, and milk chocolate soil, further showcase the “Stark-itecture” design approach used throughout the restaurant.
Oaken Will Host Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure
Worlds of Marvel isn’t the only restaurant on the Disney Wish serving up dinner and a show. Arendelle: A Frozen Adventure invites guests to a royal engagement party for Queen Anna and Kristoff. Guests seated in a theater-in-the-round configuration around a stage will see live performances by Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf, accompanied by “local” musicians.
Disney has just revealed that during the experience, guests on the Disney Wish will be the first in the world to meet Oaken, the beloved owner of Wandering Oaken’s Trading Post and Sauna, first introduced in “Frozen.”
“He’ll visit tables, he’ll visit guests, and he’ll make sure that everyone’s having a great time,” Handke said.
Guests will also get a new way to interact with lovable snowman Olaf as they dine on Nordic-inspired yet family-friendly dishes like Seared Chilean Seabass and Juniper Spiced Roasted Free Range Chicken.
“Guests will be able to interact with him like never before as he travels around the restaurant and lends his signature humor to the celebration,” Handke said. “It’s quite a large venue so he will have VIP transportation from table to table.”
16 Old and New Classic Disney Films Will Be Showcased Within 1923
1923, the third restaurant that will be part of the Disney Wish’s rotational dining concept, showcases the evolution of Disney animation with the help of more than 1,000 props, drawings, pieces of artwork and character maquettes on display.
Guests will be seated in one of two intimate dining rooms, named for brothers Walt and Roy Disney, who founded The Walt Disney Company in 1923.
Disney has just revealed that 16 films — all of which incorporate the theme of enchantment, which Imagineers used to as a guiding light for the ship’s design aesthetic — will be represented in the restaurant. The films were selected to showcase the transition from Disney’s first fully animated feature film, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” to today’s new classics like “Frozen 2.”
Along with “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and “Frozen 2,” the other films that will be represented in 1923 are “The Sword in the Stone,” “Bambi,” “Cinderella,” “Pinocchio,” “Fantasia,” “Frozen,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Tangled,” “Peter Pan,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “Moana,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and “The Little Mermaid.”
California cuisine and a wide range of Napa Valley wines are on the menu, which fuses flavors and cultural influences from across the state, including Asian, European and South American cuisines. Sample menu items include Porcini Spiced Ahi Tuna and Fennel, Bartlett Pear and Tatsoi Salad.
The Disney Wish will set sail on its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022.
