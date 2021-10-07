Disney Unveils New Experiences on Disney Wish for Kids and Teens
October 07, 2021
Disney Cruise Line has unveiled new and reimagined experiences for children of all ages on the Disney Wish, which is scheduled to enter service in summer 2022.
Among the highlights are “Star Wars: Cargo Bay,” Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck and The Hideaway.
“With even more spaces, stories and characters than ever before, the stage is set for a line-up of truly remarkable new experiences for children aboard the Disney Wish,” said Jim Urry, vice president of entertainment and port adventures, Disney Cruise Line. “We’re combining renowned Disney entertainment, expertly developed programming and imaginative storytelling to put kids in the center of their own adventures right alongside some of Disney’s most beloved characters, like Mickey Mouse, Chewbacca, Black Panther, Rapunzel, Belle, Anna and Elsa, and more.”
Disney’s Oceaneer Club, designed for children ages 3 to 12, will feature a Marvel Super Hero Academy; Fairytale Hall, activity rooms inspired by Rapunzel, Belle and “Frozen” friends; and Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, a chance to learn about Disney Imagineers. Two new spaces are “Star Wars: Cargo Bay” and Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck.
“Star Wars: Cargo Bay” will feature exotic beings, including a porg, Loth-cat, worrt and more. Kids can use augmented reality-enabled datapads to study the creatures. Kids will join a mission to deliver secret stowaways Rey and Chewbacca, back to the Resistance.
Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck is a nautical playground with maritime-themed physical and sensory-style games and activities, such as pipe slides and crawl-throughs, ship’s wheels, and toy ship controls.
At times, the space will open to families for group play, and the toddlers from It’s a Small World Nursery will also get access to the club.
The signature experience will be “Minnie’s Captain Academy,” a high-energy training session for kids to exercise their bodies and their minds through a series of challenges tied to STEAM principles (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).
At Edge, tweens ages 11 to 14 will have a colorful hangout inspired by a chic New York City loft. Teens ages 14 to 17 will have their own dedicated club at Vibe, a stylish space inspired by a Parisian artists’ loft with classic architectural elements, vibrant neon signs and funky pop art.
The Disney Wish will feature a third club for tweens and teens called The Hideaway. This new hangout will offer a chill place to relax, listen to music and more in a setting complete with a dance floor and DJ booth for karaoke contests and dance competitions.
As previously announced, cruisers ages 6 months to 3 years will be cared for at It’s a Small World Nursery, where babysitting services will be provided. Little ones will play games, make crafts, watch movies, and read books under the care of Disney-trained counselors.
The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises from Port Canaveral to Nassau and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay. Sales are open.
