Emerald Cruises’ New Yacht Operates Inaugural Voyage
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Emerald Cruises Theresa Norton March 14, 2022
Emerald Cruises’ first ocean-going yacht, the 100-passenger Emerald Azzurra, departed the Jordanian city of Aqaba on its inaugural sailing this past weekend.
Over two years in the making, Emerald Azzurra marks a milestone as the small-ship cruise line’s first ocean-going vessel. The super-yacht is now sailing the eight-day “Best of the Red Sea” itinerary. Guests will call at the Egyptian resort towns of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, as well as Eilat in Israel, before returning to Aqaba for an included guided tour of UNESCO World Heritage-listed Petra.
Emerald Azzurra features just 50 deluxe suites and staterooms, 88 percent of which boast balconies. The yacht also features an infinity pool, spa with infrared sauna, gym and marina platform with paddleboards, snorkeling equipment and ultralight watercraft called SEABOBs for guests to enjoy. A fleet of the very latest in electronic bikes from Gocycle also is available on board.
“It’s thrilling to see Emerald Azzurra depart on her inaugural voyage — this new yacht is a true game-changer in the cruise industry,” said Maggie Carbonell, vice president of marketing for Scenic Group USA. “The level of luxury and service afforded to each guest — coupled with the diverse itineraries offered on the Adriatic Coast, the Mediterranean, and the Red Sea for its inaugural season — is truly groundbreaking. We can’t wait to welcome more guests and trade partners on board.”
Emerald Azzurra will be officially welcomed to the fleet with a christening in Venice before the ship repositions to the Mediterranean and the Adriatic Coast for the 2022 summer season. Emerald Azzurra will be joined by sister yacht Emerald Sakara in February 2023, with new itineraries that include the Seychelles.
Emerald Cruises offers a diverse lineup of river and yacht cruises on three continents. In addition to Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara, the company sails eight Star-Ships in Europe and one on the Mekong.
For more information, click here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Emerald Cruises, Jordan, Egypt, Israel
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS