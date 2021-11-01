Emerald Cruises' Latest Ship Begins Construction
Emerald Cruises November 01, 2021
Emerald Cruises celebrated a key milestone in the construction of its newest superyacht, the Emerald Sakara, on October 27, having participated in its keel-laying ceremony, the first key part of a ship’s construction.
The Emerald Sakara is expected to debut in 2023.
It celebrated its keel-laying ceremony at Ha Long Shipyard in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.
The Emerald Sakara will participate in its first inaugural season in early 2023, sailing the Seychelles before sailing around the Mediterranean, the Adriatic Sea, the Red Sea and the Black Sea. Itineraries are already available for purchase.
The superyacht, the eleventh ship in Emerald’s fleet, will offer guests almost all balcony rooms, as well as an infinity pool, a spa, marina platform and much more. The cruise line has released one rendering of the ship’s design, resembling its sister ship, Emerald Azzurra.
Glen Moroney, owner of Scenic Group, which includes the Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours brands, commented: “We’re very excited with the progress of our ocean yacht division at Emerald Cruises. Global demand from our guests for our yacht cruise product gave us the confidence to build a sister yacht to Emerald Azzurra. I would like to thank our partners at the Ha Long Shipyard for their ongoing support.”
