Emerald Cruises To Build Second 100-Guest Superyacht
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Emerald Cruises Theresa Norton September 28, 2021
Emerald Cruises plans to build a second superyacht named Emerald Sakara, which will enter service in 2023. It will sail in the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Red and Black seas, but also in a new destination for Emerald Cruises: the Seychelles.
The 100-guest Emerald Sakara will join the company’s first ocean-going yacht, Emerald Azzurra, which is scheduled to begin sailing on Jan. 28, 2022, with the eight-day “Best of the Red Sea” itinerary.
The company said the second yacht will help keep up with “the strong demand for the brand’s ocean-going itineraries, which saw Black Sea sailings sell out within two weeks of being released, despite the global pandemic.”
The new eight-day “Tropical Charms of the Seychelles” itinerary will explore Port Victoria (Mahé Island), Sainte-Anne Island, Cousin Island, Praslin Island, Grande-Soeur Island, Curieuse Island, La Digue Island and Aride Island.
Construction is underway on the 360-foot-long Emerald Sakara in Ha Long City, Vietnam, with the steel already cut. Eighty-eight percent of the 50 cabins will have balconies. The superyacht will have an infinity pool, spa, gym and marina platform with a paddleboards and snorkeling equipment. Emerald Cruises’ pricing includes all onboard meals, complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks at lunch and dinner, as well as a number of excursions and onboard activities.
The second luxury superyacht is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023. Bookings opened for sale on Sept. 28, 2021.
“We’ve received enormous interest in yacht cruising since announcing the launch of Emerald Azzurra, and we’re thrilled to be able to announce the building of our second luxury superyacht, Emerald Sakara. The yacht’s name is Sanskrit for the idea of ‘thoughts becoming things,’ and refers to the philosophy that positive thoughts can manifest into reality. We love this idea, which underscores Emerald Cruises’ brand promise of making our guests' dreams of taking a luxury yacht vacation for an exceptional value come to life,” said David Winterton, global director of brand and marketing, Emerald Cruises.
“Just like we did eight years ago on the rivers, we are bringing our own style of innovative and contemporary cruising to the world’s celebrated oceans, and we cannot wait to welcome guests on board our two superyachts to explore some of the world’s most incredible regions with them.”
Emerald Sakara is the 11th vessel in the Emerald Cruises fleet – joining nine river cruising Star-Ships and the first superyacht Emerald Azzurra.
