European Waterways Offers 10% Off 2021 Cruises in France, Italy and UK
WHY IT RATES: Lauded luxury barge cruise company European Waterways is offering ten-percent savings on select cabins and charters set to sail in 2021, including itineraries in England, Scotland, Italy and various regions of picturesque France. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
With travelers’ confidence in the 2021 season continuing to grow, European Waterways is offering an additional incentive of 10 percent off on cabins and private charters for early-bird bookings on select luxury hotel barge cruises in France, the U.K, and Italy, valid when booked by October 31, 2020.
Classic cruise itineraries encompass a wide range of private and often exclusive excursions that include wine tasting, dining with Barons and Countesses, and visits to aristocratic estates and castles—a true immersion into the history, culture and cuisine of the region. For guests who are “testing the waters,” European Waterways also announced their latest “Book With Confidence” policy updates that ensures passengers who book by December 31, 2020, can reschedule their 2021 cruise at any time up to 30 days prior to departure if government regulations prevent travel.
“Our clients are definitely beginning to feel more confident about traveling again in 2021,” said Derek Banks, managing director of European Waterways. “Almost everyone who couldn’t cruise this year has rescheduled their European vacation for next year, while new-booking trends are holding steady.”
Early Bird Specials
As an example of available savings on 2021 cruises, 10 percent off cabin rates aboard luxury hotel barge Anjodi start at $4,275 per person, a saving of $475 off the $4,750 rate, based on double occupancy. Private eight-passenger charters start at $31,950, a savings of $3,550 off the $35,500 rate. Cruising France’s historic Canal du Midi—an “engineering marvel” and UNESCO World Heritage site—Anjodi features private wine tasting at the Château Pech-Celeyran and a tour of Carcassonne, the world’s most complete medieval fortified city.
Another of European Waterways’ luxury hotel barges offering 10 percent off on selected 2021 cruises is the 12-passenger La Belle Epoque. It cruises Northern Burgundy and features a private champagne tasting at the Alexandre Bonnet Champagne house. The stylish eight-passenger Finesse in Southern Burgundy includes lunch at the Puligny & Chassagne Montrachet vineyards; and the 20-passenger La Bella Vita in Italy includes dinner with a Countess at the 17th-century Villa Ca’Zen.
“Hotel barge cruising is an excellent way to experience the historic, unspoiled and less crowded regions of Europe, all while traveling in utmost comfort and enjoying daily gourmet meals and fine wines,” said Banks.
European Waterways offers a “Book with Confidence” policy that provides guests with greater flexibility in rescheduling their cruises. It also observes strict “Safe Cruising Protocols” for guests’ safety and comfort throughout their cruise.
For more information, visit europeanwaterways.com.
SOURCE: European Waterways press release.
