Explora Journeys Joins American Society of Travel Advisors

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton May 02, 2022

MSC Group's first ship in the Explora Journeys luxury brand.
Explora I will have an indoor pool with a retractable glass roof. (Renderings via MSC Group)

Explora Journeys has joined the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), the world’s largest association of travel professionals.

The new luxury lifestyle travel brand of the MSC Group also donated $10,000 to ASTA’s advocacy fund.

Since its launch last June, Explora Journeys has created commercial policies designed to support the travel advisor community, including a “By Appointment” service, 24/7 availability for advisors, and the luxury cruise industry’s first rolling commission program for travel agencies with no non-commissionable fares.

“We are totally committed to support and protect the business health and longevity of the travel advisor community and we applaud the work of ASTA’s leadership, chapters, and members to ensure all stakeholders recognize the value of every travel advisor,” said Chris Austin, Explora’s chief sales officer. “Explora Journeys is here for the long term, and we look forward to driving a mutually beneficial and successful partnership with all ASTA members.”

Sales are now open for the inaugural season on Explora I with sailings starting in May 2023. In its first year, the ship will visit 132 ports in 40 countries. That includes two destinations, Kastellorizo, Greece and Saint Pierre, Martinique, that have not been visited by cruise ships before.

The itineraries include the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the U.K., Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the U.S. east coast, Caribbean, South America and Hawaii. Sailings range from six nights to a 44-night inaugural voyage around Northern Europe.

“Chris Austin has been a friend and partner of ASTA and the advisor community for a long time,” said Zane Kerby, ASTA president and CEO. “We applaud his leadership and thoughtful creation of advisor-friendly business terms under the Explora Journeys’ banner, answering ASTA’s call for suppliers to do better. These actions speak volumes and showcase their true support of the agency community.”

Travel advisors can contact Explora Journeys’ at 833-697-0648, email support@explorajourneys.com or use travel advisor-only “By-Appointment” service by clicking here.

